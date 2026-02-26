Browns Urged To Make Aggressive Move For A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles recently said they would listen to trade offers for wide receiver A.J. Brown. There is no doubt that those offers are coming.

Brown is ready to start a new chapter in his career, and former Browns player Phil Taylor believes the team should attempt to trade for him. Speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Taylor said that Brown could find a new life in Cleveland and could handle the heavy responsibilities handed to him.

Brown would get more attention and would carry a large load, but Taylor believes that would only encourage and excite him.

“A.J. Brown would thrive in our system because he would be the guy,” Taylor said.

The Browns would love to have his help, and he could solve many of the issues the team has with their wide receiver role. However, making a deal for Brown happen wouldn’t be a breeze.

The Eagles would likely demand a lot in exchange for Brown, preferably a high draft pick.

From Brown’s point of view, would he want to come to Cleveland? The team’s offense is going through big changes, and there are many players leaving in free agency. And the team still hasn’t decided on their quarterback. That means that Brown would be coming to a team that is very fluid and up in the air, which may not be ideal for him.

However, he would instantly become an important part of the Browns’ offense, and they would rely on him heavily. He would have a lot of pressure, but Brown could be up for that task.

If they’re ready to cut ties with a high draft pick, they might be able to get Philadelphia talking.

