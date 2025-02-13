Bruce Drennan Urges Browns To Trade 3 Players

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads after a dismal 14-loss season, with star defensive end Myles Garrett’s growing frustration highlighting the team’s struggles.

As one of just four NFL franchises yet to reach a Super Bowl, the Browns’ path forward has become a hot topic of debate, particularly in light of sportscaster Bruce Drennan’s recent bold proposal.

Drennan has laid out a controversial yet intriguing blueprint for the Browns’ future.

His suggestion? A complete roster overhaul, starting with trading cornerstone players Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Joel Bitonio.

The seasoned sportscaster points to Garrett’s eight-year tenure, marked by just two winning seasons and no legitimate Super Bowl runs, as evidence that drastic changes are needed.

“Rather than treading water and going another five to 10 years without even sniffing the Super Bowl, the Browns can get plenty for Myles Garrett, trade him. The Browns can get a very substantial return for Denzel Ward, trade him. Joel Bitonio, trade him,” Drennan argued. (25:28)

His rationale centers on maximizing the trade value of these star players to accelerate the Browns’ rebuild.

Drennan envisions a comprehensive strategy where these moves could transform Cleveland into a playoff contender within two years, with genuine Super Bowl aspirations following shortly after.

It’s a stark alternative to what he sees as a decade of potential mediocrity ahead.

The timing of Drennan’s comments resonates particularly strongly as the Browns remain stuck in NFL purgatory.

With Super Bowl 59 now in the history books, the Browns’ drought continues to weigh heavily on the franchise and its passionate fanbase.

