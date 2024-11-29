Browns Nation

Friday, November 29, 2024
Analyst Names A Matchup To Watch In Browns, Broncos Game

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns catches the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

 

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns will look to keep their momentum and good vibes rolling on Monday when they take on the surprising 7-5 Denver Broncos.

Thanks to rookie quarterback Bo Nix and a much-improved defense, the Broncos are firmly in the playoff mix in the AFC.

It will be a fun matchup between two teams in very different spots, both looking to continue their recent streaks of good fortune.

However, one analyst thinks one matchup is the most important to watch.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi broke down the matchup in ESPN’s Week 13 preview and believes this is a revenge game of sorts for Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was acquired from the Broncos in a trade this past offseason.

“Jeudy has a tough test against Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, who has allowed 182 yards as the nearest defender, the second-fewest among cornerbacks with at least 200 coverage snaps,” Oyefusi said.

Jeudy has stepped things up over the past month since Jameis Winston took over as the team’s starting quarterback.

In Winston’s four starts, Jeudy has received 36 targets, turning them into 24 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown.

He has begun to look like the guy the Browns thought they were getting when they traded for him, but Oyefusi was right to highlight his tough matchup against Pat Surtain II, who has been one of the league’s most dominant corners all year.

If Cleveland can win this matchup and Jeudy can continue his recent hot streak, the Browns could potentially pull off another upset victory.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation