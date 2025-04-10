Browns Nation

Thursday, April 10, 2025
Analyst Says 2 Prospects Would Turn Browns Around ‘Immediately’

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

Over the past two seasons, one NFL franchise each year has been lucky enough to own two draft picks within the top 10 overall selections.

In 2023, the Houston Texans executed that feat by drafting players with the second and third-overall selections.

The Chicago Bears followed that formula in 2024, drafting players at both No. 1 and No. 9.

Although no organization currently has that luxury, the Cleveland Browns are rumored to be eyeing such a scenario.

Currently, Cleveland has the No. 2 overall selection this season, and the Browns have nine other selections as potential trade resources to acquire another high-ranking first-round pick this year.

Analyst Ryan Koenigsberg believes such a move would center on Cleveland’s ability to pair Colorado teammates Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and he suggested the duo would “immediately” make the Browns a playoff contender.

“I think that’s absolutely best-case scenario for any team that could pull it off … If you could pull that off, I think that would be an all-time gamechanger for the Cleveland Browns,” Koenigsberg said.

The analyst said this dream scenario is becoming more realistic as recent reports suggest Sanders may be available after the No. 3 overall selection, allowing Cleveland to orchestrate a trade for multiple first-round picks.

Koenigsberg called the connection between Sanders and Hunter “telepathic” because “they always know where the other one is going to be.”

He added that the comfort level the two players have exhibited over the past four seasons will also be a big factor in why the former Colorado teammates could quickly reverse the fortunes of the Browns.

Browns Nation