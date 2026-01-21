Analyst Names Biggest Selling Point For Browns’ HC Job

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job comes with plenty of questions. There is uncertainty at quarterback. The offense is in transition. The roster is going to look different in 2026. And the expectations in this city never go away.

But while much of the conversation around the job has focused on what is wrong, one analyst believes there is a very clear selling point that stands above everything else.

That selling point is Myles Garrett.

CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell recently explained why he believes Garrett alone makes the Browns’ job appealing to potential candidates.

“Biggest pro: New single-season sacks record holder Myles Garrett,” Podell wrote. “The biggest pro of becoming the next coach of the Cleveland Browns is you get to coach five-time first-team All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett is fresh off of rewriting the NFL’s record books with 23.0 sacks in 2025, the most since sacks became an officially tracked individual statistic in 1982. He is currently on a run of five consecutive seasons with 14-plus sacks, the longest such streak ever.”

It is hard to argue with that logic.

Elite quarterbacks usually dominate these discussions, but elite defensive players change organizations too. And Garrett is not just elite. He is historic.

He just broke the single-season sack record. He is the most consistent pass rusher in the league. He is still in his prime. And he is the type of player every head coach wants to build around, especially one trying to establish credibility quickly.

For a new coach walking into a difficult situation, having Garrett on the roster immediately provides stability, leadership, and a foundation on one side of the ball. You know your defense can compete every week. You know game plans start with him. You know opposing teams have to change how they operate because of him.

That matters when you are selling a vision.

No coach can fix everything overnight. But having a generational defender already in place gives any new hire a fighting chance to stabilize the franchise while the rest of the roster is reshaped.

The job still comes with plenty of risk.

But as Podell made clear, coaching Myles Garrett might be the biggest reason some candidates decide it is worth taking.

