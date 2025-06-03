Analyst Names Biggest Surprise So Far In Browns’ OTAs

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line could be experiencing strategic changes this season in an attempt to create depth for the long campaign ahead.

While quarterback battles and receiver discussions have dominated coverage of the OTAs, one analyst spotted something that might prove more significant for Cleveland’s success.

“The one thing I did notice that I have not seen anybody talk about was the offensive line, really, rotation. … From what I saw, it looked like they leaned to Zak Zinter a little bit more,” Max Loeb said, via “Honor The Land.”

The most surprising thing to @loebsleads after Week 1 of OTAs? Zak Zinter's more prominent role 👀 pic.twitter.com/5MryUDMxsM — Honor The Land (@honortheland) June 1, 2025

Bitonio, a two-time All-Pro, typically attends offseason work but doesn’t participate in OTAs.

The true test, and the real battle for backup spots, won’t start until the pads are on during training camp.

As the Browns look to strengthen their offensive line depth, they’ll need Zinter to take a step forward after an underwhelming rookie season.

The unit’s performance will be crucial for supporting Cleveland’s running game and providing quarterback protection during that ongoing competition.

With a full offseason dedicated to training instead of rehab, Zinter, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, looks stronger and more refined.

The Browns are counting on him to add valuable depth and push for playing time behind elite guards Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

