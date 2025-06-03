Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names Biggest Trait That Browns’ QB Must Have

Analyst Names Biggest Trait That Browns’ QB Must Have

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Names Biggest Trait That Browns’ QB Must Have
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns decided on a complete overhaul at quarterback this offseason and all but officially put an end to the disastrous Deshaun Watson era.

Browns fans are now waiting on pins and needles for daily updates on the four-man quarterback competition between Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and one analyst recently shared what he believes is the most important trait the starting QB must have.

During a recent episode of “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Garrett Bush said that whoever is under center has to be able to consistently complete intermediate passes.

“Deshaun Watson’s issue was, when you talk about the 15-to-25-yard pass that you need to throw, and you need to throw it when people don’t look like they’re open, you need to throw it with anticipation … that wasn’t something that was able to be done,” Bush said.

There were a lot of problems with Cleveland’s offense last season, as it averaged a league-worst 15.2 points per game and had the worst turnover differential.

Browns quarterbacks were sacked 66 times and threw 23 interceptions, and during all that, Watson did struggle to consistently complete passes down the field.

Joe Flacco didn’t struggle at all when he was the starter down the stretch in 2023, so if he wins the starting role this season, it will be interesting to see if he can reignite some of the magic that got them an unexpected playoff berth.

Expectations need to be tempered, but even if the offense doesn’t make huge improvements, the fan base needs to see that it is at least headed in the right direction.

NEXT:  Analyst Rips Deion Sanders For 'Complaining' About Shedeur's Draft Slide
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation