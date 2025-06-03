Analyst Names Biggest Trait That Browns’ QB Must Have

The Cleveland Browns decided on a complete overhaul at quarterback this offseason and all but officially put an end to the disastrous Deshaun Watson era.

Browns fans are now waiting on pins and needles for daily updates on the four-man quarterback competition between Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and one analyst recently shared what he believes is the most important trait the starting QB must have.

During a recent episode of “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Garrett Bush said that whoever is under center has to be able to consistently complete intermediate passes.

“Deshaun Watson’s issue was, when you talk about the 15-to-25-yard pass that you need to throw, and you need to throw it when people don’t look like they’re open, you need to throw it with anticipation … that wasn’t something that was able to be done,” Bush said.

No matter who's under center for the #Browns this season, @Gbush91 says whomever it's will need this one winning trait. #DawgPound | https://t.co/T1TrAAr4xG pic.twitter.com/tAlO6f5G7j — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 2, 2025

There were a lot of problems with Cleveland’s offense last season, as it averaged a league-worst 15.2 points per game and had the worst turnover differential.

Browns quarterbacks were sacked 66 times and threw 23 interceptions, and during all that, Watson did struggle to consistently complete passes down the field.

Joe Flacco didn’t struggle at all when he was the starter down the stretch in 2023, so if he wins the starting role this season, it will be interesting to see if he can reignite some of the magic that got them an unexpected playoff berth.

Expectations need to be tempered, but even if the offense doesn’t make huge improvements, the fan base needs to see that it is at least headed in the right direction.

