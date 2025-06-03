Analyst Rips Deion Sanders For ‘Complaining’ About Shedeur’s Draft Slide

For months prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns were in the mix to select Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick, if he even made it that far, as there was discussion about him potentially being taken No. 1.

Instead, the quarterback slid all the way to the fifth round, and the Browns wound up selecting him at No. 144 overall.

It has been a consistent topic of discussion since the draft, and Deion Sanders recently mentioned how much it hurt to watch his son slide down the board.

FOX Sports host Jason McIntyre has heard enough and recently called out Shedeur’s dad for “complaining” too much about this issue.

“This, my friends, is why Shedeur Sanders fell in the draft. … I’m now thinking NFL teams, front offices were just like, ‘No thank you’ on Shedeur Sanders precisely because of this. Folks, it’s the beginning of June, and Deion is already complaining about his son and what went down at the draft,” McIntyre said on “The Herd.”

.@jasonrmcintyre reacts to Deion Sanders continuing to speak out about his son Shedeur falling in the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/Y2SVbuZ44P — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 2, 2025

There were plenty of reports that suggested Shedeur Sanders performed miserably in various team meetings during the pre-draft process, but there’s no way of knowing how true those reports are, as only the people in the room could adequately speak on such matters.

What’s done is done, and Shedeur Sanders now has a chance to sit back and soak up plenty of knowledge from Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco.

The rookie has an uphill battle to see playing time in Cleveland as he is firmly entrenched in a four-man quarterback competition with Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

It’s certainly possible that Deion Sanders cast a shadow that caused teams to pass on his son, but now, all that matters is what Shedeur Sanders does behind the scenes and on the field.

Hopefully for the Browns, he can prove that all those teams made a big mistake.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Sends A Clear Message About Kenny Pickett