Analyst Names Browns’ 4 Biggest Position Needs This Offseason

The Super Bowl is just a few days away, leaving two teams still alive to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles’ fanbases are fired up about their chances to win it all, fans of other teams already have their eyes set on the 2025 campaign.

Teams like the Cleveland Browns, for instance, have a lot of holes to fill over the next few months, seeing as they were one of the worst teams in the league this year.

Fans are well aware that the Browns have a lot to work on.

In a recent article shared via “The 33rd Team,” Ian Valentino discussed the four most pressing positions for the team to pursue: quarterback, running back, offensive tackle, and EDGE.

“There are a lot more questions about the Cleveland Browns today than there were even six months ago. They’ll turn the page at quarterback from Deshaun Watson, but whether they keep Myles Garrett will define how this offseason is perceived. This team needs an infusion of young playmaking and trench talent,” Valentino said.

Deshaun Watson isn’t expected to play in the first half of the 2025 season, if at all, and many expect the Browns to go after a quarterback in the draft or in free agency.

Myles Garrett’s trade request leaves them vulnerable on defense, and adding another marquee edge-rusher would help fill in a gap after his expected departure.

Nick Chubb isn’t getting any younger, and after seeing his performances after his leg injuries, they might need a new RB1, along with some help on the offensive line.

