Friday, February 7, 2025
David Njoku Admits Which QB Prospects He Likes In The Draft

Andrew Elmquist
David Njoku (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an interesting position heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

They hold the No. 2 overall pick, a favorable position to acquire a player that could alter the course of the franchise.

Many believe the Browns should take a quarterback given their current situation with Deshaun Watson, while others have suggested a versatile player like Travis Hunter or an elite edge-rusher like Abdul Carter.

The quarterback class isn’t as strong as it was in 2024, however, making the Browns’ decision that much more difficult.

Do they take a swing at a quarterback, hoping to find the right one?

Or, do they play it safer, grabbing a prospect like Hunter or Carter?

That remains to be seen, but in a recent article on Cleveland.com by Mary Kay Cabot, David Njoku gave glowing reviews for two of his favorite quarterbacks in this year’s class.

“Miami boy, c’mon, It doesn’t get any better than that,” he said. “I do love his game. I watch him a lot. I can see (catching a lot of passes from him),” Njoku said. 

The star tight end also spoke highly of Shedeur Sanders, but as Cabot noted, given Njoku’s connection to the Miami Hurricanes from his time in college, he might be partial to Cam Ward.

Ward is widely viewed as the best QB in this class, with the jury being out on Sanders.

The Tennessee Titans are expected to take Ward, but if they don’t, the Browns could have a great player fall into their lap, which would make Njoku especially happy and likely the fanbase as well.

