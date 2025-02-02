Analyst Names Browns’ Biggest Need This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a massive asset that can help jumpstart the roster and give the team a better chance of competing in 2025.

The Browns’ biggest need is at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson is coming off a torn Achilles, and the team doesn’t have a successor in place.

Cleveland is expected to add several quarterbacks this offseason, as they are in urgent need of someone to lead the offense for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The organization has already been linked to several veteran options like Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins.

However, drafting a rookie to develop behind the scenes or start immediately seems like the wisest move.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports argues that finding a quarterback is the top priority for the Browns and thinks they will target a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

“Find a quarterback: The Browns appear ready to move on from Deshaun Watson and need someone to help Kevin Stefanski retain his job during a period which the team looks to be rebuilding. They likely are targeting a quarterback to develop with the No. 2 pick,” Kerr said.

Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s class, with the former the most likely to be taken off the board first.

Sanders would be quite the consolation prize with the second pick, though the Browns have also been linked to Penn State’s Abdul Carter, the best pass rusher in the draft.

No matter which direction Cleveland takes in the draft, they should have a new starting quarterback when the 2025 season begins.

