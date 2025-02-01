Analyst Proposes The Browns Trade Star Defender This Offseason

When you go 3-14 and land the No. 2 pick in the draft, all bets are off for how the ensuing offseason is going to go, which is the case for the Cleveland Browns, who have question marks everywhere and need to make some tough decisions to ensure a season like this doesn’t happen again.

Even though the offense was the worst in the league in 2024, averaging just 15.2 points per game, one analyst recently proposed that the Browns trade one of their star defenders this offseason.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport discussed some trade ideas that can reshape the NFL next season.

One of them involved the Browns sending star cornerback Denzel Ward to the Minnesota Vikings for their 2025 first-round pick.

“The Cleveland Browns are a dumpster fire. Period. Full stop. The team reportedly has no interest in trading edge-rusher Myles Garrett, although that could change given Garrett’s desire to play for a team that might actually win once in a while. However, with the worst salary-cap situation in the AFC and a murky future under center (again), the Browns are widely expected to be sellers this offseason,” Davenport said.

With the team clearly heading into a small rebuild, it would make sense for the Browns to cash out on at least one of its biggest assets.

Ward will turn 28 before next season and has recorded 17 interceptions during his seven years with the Browns since the team drafted him fourth overall in 2018.

As crucial as he is to this defense, there might be an offer out there that they can’t refuse.

