Analyst Names Browns’ Biggest ‘X-Factor’ In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have quietly assembled one of the NFL’s most intriguing receiving corps, with Diontae Johnson emerging as a candidate for a defining turnaround story.

The former Pro Bowl wideout brings undeniable talent to Cleveland, but his recent struggles have created questions that make him both the team’s biggest opportunity and greatest gamble.

PFF analysts Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman recently spotlighted Johnson as the Browns’ biggest X-Factor this season.

“It was a 2024 to forget for Diontae Johnson, who played for three teams during the season and placed just 73rd among wideouts with a 65.1 PFF overall grade. However, he ranked 25th in PFF overall grade the year before with the [Pittsburgh] Steelers (77.9). If he can keep his head down and return to form, Johnson could provide a much-needed boost to Cleveland’s receiving corps,” the analysts wrote.

The contrast between Johnson’s 2023 and 2024 seasons tells the complete story. His fall from a respectable PFF grade with Pittsburgh to just a mediocre one earned with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans reveals how quickly perception can shift in the NFL.

Yet that decline created an opportunity for Cleveland to capitalize on an undervalued talent.

Johnson’s skill set likely remains intact despite the turbulent year. His precision and ability to create separation haven’t disappeared.

What Cleveland offers is stability and a fresh environment where he can rebuild both his reputation and production.

The Browns have constructed a wide receiver room with complementary pieces. Jerry Jeudy provides veteran leadership and technical precision, while Cedric Tillman offers size and physicality.

Johnson adds another dimension with his route-running expertise and proven ability to perform at an elite level.

The approach reflects a calculated risk that could pay significant dividends if Johnson rediscovers his form.

NEXT:

Insider Shuts Down Major Concern About Kenny Pickett