Insider Shuts Down Major Concern About Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns have never been a great example of quarterback stability, but never before has the organization set up its fan base for a four-man QB competition heading into training camp.

Early reports suggest that newly acquired veteran Kenny Pickett is the leader to win the starting job in Week 1, but some fans and media members have major concerns given the fact that he has yet to prove he can be a reliable starter in the NFL.

Tony Grossi of The Land On Demand recently attempted to shut down those concerns by shifting some of the blame for Pickett’s lackluster tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers onto head coach Mike Tomlin.

“A neutral observer might say that Pickett was a victim of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s total lack of offensive acumen. Under since-fired coordinator Matt Canada, Pickett was confined by an abysmal offensive system and a putrid offensive line that has since been substantially upgraded,” Grossi wrote. “Although some might attribute Pickett’s 14-10 record to Tomlin’s defense, if you look closer you can find six fourth-quarter comeback drives among Pickett’s 14 victories, including two in two seasons against the vaunted [Baltimore] Ravens. Pickett was 2-1 against the Browns.”

It’s a fair point, as even without Pickett last season, Pittsburgh wasn’t much better despite bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been highly supportive of Pickett since the team traded for him, and all signs point to him getting every chance to compete for the starting job.

Pickett will turn 27 in June and will hopefully be much improved after a year as Jalen Hurts’ backup with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns fans will be hoping Pickett can be the next great QB comeback story, similar to Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold.

The more the Steelers fail to put up big offensive numbers in Pickett’s absence, the better he looks by comparison, and it’s possible Grossi is correct in his assessment and the QB has plenty of untapped potential.

