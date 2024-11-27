Insider Names Browns Executive Among Those On The Hot Seat

The Cleveland Browns looked on the verge of becoming a Super Bowl contender not too long ago.

Baker Mayfield had shown flashes and even led the team to the playoffs.

Nonetheless, there were legitimate doubts about his maturity and whether he was the guy the team needed going forward.

On paper, Deshaun Watson was supposed to be a major upgrade over Mayfield.

He would’ve been an upgrade over almost every quarterback in the league back then.

That hasn’t been the case, and chances are it never will be.

That decision to trade for him might cost Andrew Berry his job.

According to Mike Jones of The Athletic, the Browns’ GM is on the hot seat right now, and it has everything to do with the Watson trade:

“The huge swing-and-miss on Deshaun Watson is a black eye on the Browns franchise, and that failed move has caused some league insiders to wonder about the stability of Berry’s job,” Jones said.

Berry likely wasn’t the only one who agreed to make the move.

Nonetheless, someone has to pay for this; that’s how things go in this business.

For the most part, Berry has done a solid job landing free agents and making trades.

His track record in the NFL Draft is far from perfect, although some of that may have to do with the lack of draft capital they have had since the Watson trade.

There was no way of knowing things would’ve turned out like this with Watson, but with how everything went down, the deal that could’ve turned Berry into a team legend may have actually doomed him.

