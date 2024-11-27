Browns Star Ranks Among Top In NFL Merchandise Sales

The Cleveland Browns have struggled this season, starting the year with a 3-8 record that has narrowed the franchise’s chance to make a second straight postseason appearance.

Having a rough start to the season is one reason that fans have not turned out in droves to purchase the team’s apparel this year.

Cleveland does have one player who is ranked in the top 50 for merchandise sales despite his team’s poor performance on the field.

Browns insider Tony Grossi revealed that news on Wednesday as the NFLPA named defensive end Myles Garrett as the only Cleveland player among the league’s best sellers in 2024.

“On the NFLPA’s latest list of top 50 players in merchandise sales, only 1 Cleveland Brown ranks. Myles Garrett is No. 49,” Grossi wrote on X.

Garrett has also experienced his own struggles this season.

October was a poor month as the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was held without a sack for the month.

Other than October, Garrett has returned to his dominant ways in 2024.

He’s recorded 28 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal that led to a defensive touchdown through 11 games for the Browns.

In his last three games, Garrett has six sacks and 11 total tackles, and the defender won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his three-sack first half against the Steelers last week.

Garrett will have a chance to add to his stats – and potentially jersey sales – on Monday night when the Denver Broncos host Cleveland in the primetime outing.

