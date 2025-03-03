Analyst Names Browns ‘Ideal Plan’ This Offseason

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns need a big offseason to get things headed back in the right direction, and there is plenty to do given the fact that they have a quarterback with a $72.9 million cap hit who isn’t going to play in 2025 while their best defensive player has already publicly demanded a trade.

The front office has remained steadfast that Myles Garrett isn’t going anywhere despite his request, as that wouldn’t be part of the team’s “ideal plan,” according to Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus.

Valentine said in his recent article that the Browns have faced too many hard times to commit to another rebuild, which is something he doesn’t believe the fans and front office could handle right now.

“The Browns have been firm in acknowledging that Garrett isn’t going anywhere. And that sentiment should remain. They have faced too many hard times in recent years, and trading away their star player would set the tone for another rebuild. That’s something fans and the front office just might not be able to handle,” Valentine said.

Garrett said he is at the point of his career where he needs to be competing for championships, and he doesn’t believe the Browns are at that point, which is valid coming off a 3-14 season and with just three playoff appearances since 2000.

Things could eventually get contentious as the Browns refuse to move him, but the writing appears to already be on the wall.

This team needs to rebuild no matter what the front office thinks, and the longer they refuse to admit it, the longer and more painful the inevitable rebuild will take.

Unless the team hits a monstrous home run with the No. 2 pick on a quarterback similar to what the Washington Commanders did last year with Jayden Daniels, the path back to contention doesn’t look very clear unless a rebuild is in the works beforehand.

