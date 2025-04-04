Mike Mayock Warns Browns Of Worrisome QB Scenario

The 2025 NFL season is still several months away, but in a sense, the Cleveland Browns are running out of time to pursue a veteran quarterback.

Many of the top free agent options have been taken off the market to go to other teams across the league, mainly due to the Browns’ cap situation they’ve put themselves in due to Deshaun Watson’s contract.

Watson’s massive deal makes it difficult for them to pay top dollar to an eligible free agent, which is why they are left with Kenny Pickett as the only viable quarterback on the roster.

Pickett has some experience as a starter in this league, but most people agree that this team needs to pursue any veteran they can to avoid Pickett as their QB under center in Week 1.

With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock appeared on the “Rich Eisen Show,” where he made a plea for the Browns to go after Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr.

“To me, it’s Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. If you don’t get either one of them, then uh oh, we’re in the Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill, Joe Flacco world, and you got to be careful, because I’m not sure you want Kenny Pickett under center week one in Cleveland,” Mayock said.

In his mind, Cousins and Carr are in a tier of their own ahead of players like Ryan Tannehill, Joe Flacco, and Carson Wentz, quarterbacks that don’t offer a lot of upside in their careers.

Cousins is still tied to the Atlanta Falcons, a situation that could prove difficult to get out of, and it’s clear what Carr’s future holds with the New Orleans Saints.

It might be tough to acquire them, but Mayock believes the Browns should try as hard as they can to acquire either one if they want any chance of being contenders in 2025.

This team has struggled with consistency from the quarterback position for years, and they’re hoping they can find some quickly.

