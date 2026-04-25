Browns Announce Trade With Seahawks For Future Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft fully focused on this year’s proceedings. So far, they are doing very well, landing multiple prospects at each of their primary positions of need.

However, the Browns are also looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, and they were hoping to potentially add some capital for next year, when they may be in full pursuit of a franchise quarterback.

Now, according to insider Tony Grossi, the Browns have announced a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.

“Browns trade 148 for Seattle 2027 4th rounder,” Grossi wrote on X.

Browns trade 148 for Seattle 2027 4th rounder. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 25, 2026

The Seahawks are a likely playoff participant this season as the defending Super Bowl champions, which means this would be a pick near the bottom of the round. It would have to be combined with multiple other selections if the Browns plan to use it to trade up in the first round next year in their quest for a quarterback.

Fortunately, that class is expected to be much, much deeper than this year’s was. Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Dante Moore, CJ Carr and Jayden Maiava are looking like the top QB prospects available.

In further preparation for that eventuality, the Browns have stocked up on offensive players for the second year in a row. They added linemen Spencer Fano and Austin Barber, along with wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, in the first two days of this draft.

Satisfying their needs at those two positions allowed them to part with one of the multiple fifth-round picks they wound up with through their series of trades. Now, the Browns may be willing to make even more moves as they will already come out of this draft with their priorities covered.

As soon as the 2026 draft ends, the 2027 draft will become a major talking point throughout the upcoming season.

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Browns Draft Alabama OL Parker Brailsford In Round 5