Analyst Names Browns’ Most Valuable Trade Asset

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While it could bring a top prospect to the roster, perhaps fulfilling a big need on the offensive side of the ball, it could have even more value if used in another way.

Like they did last year, when they traded down from No. 2 overall to acquire more draft picks, the Browns could utilize that approach. With multiple areas to address on the roster, Cleveland could maximize its leverage to solve more than just one or two issues.

With that in mind, Pro Football Focus analyst John Kosko has named that No. 6 selection as the Browns’ most valuable trade asset heading into the draft.

“Cleveland Browns: Pick 6,” Kosko wrote. “If not for back-to-back wins to close the season, the Browns would be in a position to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza or leverage that pick for a significant haul. Instead, Cleveland sits at No. 6 overall with clear needs at wide receiver and along the offensive line. While the Browns could stay put and take the best player available, their offense lacks proven talent. Trading down may be the more effective route, allowing them to accumulate additional draft capital while still adding impact contributors. Holding both a high first-round pick and a late first-round selection gives Cleveland the flexibility to reshape its roster heading into the draft.”

In their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns received the No. 5 overall pick, which they used on defensive tackle Mason Graham. They also received the No. 36 overall pick, which was a second-round choice they used on running back Quinshon Judkins. Cleveland also acquired Jacksonville’s 2026 first-round selection, which wound up as No. 24 overall.

Though the return for the No. 6 pick obviously won’t be as high as it was for No. 2, the Browns could be in a strong position to trade down. That’s particularly true if they don’t feel linemen Monroe Freeling, Spencer Fano, and Francis Mauigoa, or wide receiver Carnell Tate, are worth the value of that high selection.

Cleveland may feel more comfortable moving back and targeting lineman Kadyn Proctor or receivers Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson. Then, the Browns can make use of more picks this year or set themselves up with additional selections in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is expected to have significant quarterback talent, potentially including Arch Manning of Texas.

After their trade, the Browns emerged from last year’s draft with an excellent rookie class that included linebacker Carson Schwesinger, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, so they may have confidence that they can generate similar results this time around.

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