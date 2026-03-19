Analyst Reveals Browns’ Biggest Remaining Needs

No one can say the Cleveland Browns have not been active in recent weeks, but most observers agree there is still significant work to be done. That is why so much focus is shifting toward the upcoming NFL Draft.

The draft represents Cleveland’s best opportunity to round out the roster, but before making those selections, the front office must clearly identify its most urgent needs.

Writing for ESPN, Daniel Oyefusi pointed to two major holes that still stand out: left tackle and wide receiver. Both positions have been ongoing concerns and remain critical to the team’s ability to improve offensively.

For fans who have followed the team closely, that assessment comes as no surprise. The need for better protection up front and more reliable playmakers has been evident throughout the past season.

Now the spotlight turns to Andrew Berry. With valuable draft capital at his disposal, he will need to address those areas effectively if the Browns hope to take a meaningful step forward.

“Biggest remaining roster holes: Left tackle and wide receiver. The Browns eschewed heavily pursuing some of the top free agent quarterback options. So that leaves these two positions. The draft is the logical spot for the Browns to address those needs with their two first-round picks (No. 6 and No. 24),” Oyefusi wrote.

Unsurprisingly, the Browns have been consistently linked to offensive tackles and wide receivers for months. Two names that continue to surface are Monroe Freeling and Carnell Tate, both of whom are widely viewed as strong fits for Cleveland’s needs.

As the draft approaches, the buzz around those two prospects has only intensified. Many analysts see them as among the most logical and impactful options available when the Browns are on the clock.

There is also a growing belief that Cleveland could prioritize a wide receiver first. A dynamic young playmaker has the potential to make an immediate impact and help elevate an offense quickly.

With multiple premium picks, Cleveland has the flexibility to address both needs. Now it becomes a matter of execution.

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