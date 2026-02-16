Browns Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

Right now, the Cleveland Browns hold the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s where they will choose when that day comes.

As they did last year, the Browns could look to use their valuable top choice and trade down to acquire more selections. With so many needs on the roster, and new head coach Todd Monken looking to make his mark on the team with his kind of players, it might make sense to do so.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter is proposing a blockbuster draft-day trade, in part because the Browns haven’t had many top-level picks recently, thanks to the Deshaun Watson deal of 2022.

“I’d like to see them trade back and collect a pick for ’27. So you still have two first-round picks this year and you have two first-round picks next year. You went three years without first- and second-round picks,” Ruiter said.

"I'd like to see them trade back and collect a pick for '27. You still have 2 1st round picks this year and 2 next year. You went 3 years without 1st and 2nd round picks."@RuiterWrongFAN & @NickPedone12 say they'd be open to the Browns trading back in the draft👀 pic.twitter.com/o1Twuf5exy — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 16, 2026

One previously mentioned scenario would have the Browns trading back with the Dallas Cowboys, giving up the No. 6 pick and a second-round pick for Dallas’ two first-round choices in this year’s draft (No. 12 and No. 20). Ruiter, however, is suggesting that the Browns try to get a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft in any potential deal instead.

That could allow them to have a better chance to land a franchise-level quarterback, as next year’s class is expected to have more high-level talent available at the position. That could include Arch Manning, who opted to skip this year’s draft to return to Texas for another season, and Dante Moore, who did the same at Oregon.

Last year, the Browns traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that worked out quite well. Not only did they get the No. 24 pick they hold this year, but at No. 5 overall last year, they were able to draft defensive tackle Mason Graham.

In addition, with other later-round picks they acquired, they were able to draft running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. Having that capital may have also enabled them to select linebacker Carson Schwesinger at the top of the second round, because they knew they had more picks for other positions later on.

Based on the success of that draft, it would be hard to question any plan the Browns might be considering for this one.

NEXT:

Quinshon Judkins Ranks All-Time Ohio State Running Backs