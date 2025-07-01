Analyst Names Browns QB That Gives The Team ‘Hope’

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason without a legitimate starting quarterback for 2025.

The Browns had a mix of players at the position in 2024, starting with Deshaun Watson and ending with Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Knowing it needed to add to the quarterback room, Cleveland brought in Joe Flacco on a one-year contract.

This is Flacco’s second stint with the team, and he was a solid choice given his familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s playbook.

While some fans are clamoring for rookie Shedeur Sanders to start in Week 1, analyst Lance Reisland believes Flacco is the best option, via “Overtime on The Fan.”

“I find more hope with Joe Flacco, especially early on. I truly believe one of the reasons Joe Flacco gives them the best chance, especially in Weeks 1 through 6, not only is the schedule tough, but he is going to allow the rest of his guys to play at a high speed, right? He doesn’t have to go through that process of learning the play in the meeting room, and then walking through it, and then going through it. The big thing is, he’s going through it at high speed, and he’s going through it when they have to fix it,” Reisland said.

It’s hard to argue with Reisland given the inexperience behind Flacco on the depth chart.

Kenny Pickett has the most NFL experience after Flacco, while 2025 NFL Draft picks Dillion Gabriel and Sanders represent the most upside.

Stefanski will likely start Flacco to begin the regular season, though it shouldn’t be long before someone else gets a chance.

