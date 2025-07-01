Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Carson Schwesinger

The Cleveland Browns appear to have struck gold with their second-round selection from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carson Schwesinger, picked No. 33 overall, has generated significant buzz since arriving.

The linebacker is already drawing comparisons to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, with coaches praising his football intelligence and immediate readiness.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com recently shared what he’s hearing about Schwesinger’s potential role this season.

“He could be … special right away: That’s what I heard about Carson Schwesinger, the team’s second-round pick from UCLA. The Browns believe he can start immediately at middle linebacker. He quickly picks up the defensive schemes. They love his speed. They believe he is as advanced at this early stage as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during his rookie season,” Pluto wrote.

In one season as a starter at UCLA, he dominated with 136 combined tackles, earning Butkus Award finalist recognition and First-Team All-America honors.

The transition to Cleveland has been seamless. Coaches report that Schwesinger is absorbing coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defensive system at an impressive rate.

He’s already demonstrating advanced pre-snap reads, calling out formations and making adjustments typically expected from veteran players.

With Owusu-Koramoah out while recovering from a neck injury, Schwesinger has stepped into first-team reps.

His vocal leadership and field awareness have caught the attention of the staff, positioning him as a potential Week 1 starter.

Schwesinger’s rapid development could solve some lingering concerns while establishing himself as a cornerstone piece of Cleveland’s defense moving forward.

