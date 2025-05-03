Analyst Names Browns’ ‘Sleeper’ Pick In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns should be considered one of the winners of the 2025 NFL Draft as they were able to restock their roster with plenty of young talent.

The Browns traded back from No. 2 to No. 5 and picked up additional draft capital to aid their rebuild, a smart move for an organization that likely won’t be competing for a Super Bowl this upcoming year.

Mason Graham headlines Cleveland’s draft class, but there are several other noteworthy names like Quinshon Judkins, who should play immediately.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has always been a run-first coach, so nabbing a player like Judkins in the second round was solid value.

However, the team continued to add to their backfield when they also took Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

This year’s running back class was one of the deepest in recent memory and Sampson was named as a steal of a pick for Cleveland via Gennaro Filice of NFL.com.

“Dylan Sampson, running back,” Filice wrote. “With Nick Chubb currently on the open market, Cleveland took a pair of running backs with skill sets that nicely complement each other. Judkins has the look of a traditional RB1 in terms of his frame and bruising play style; Sampson is a smaller, more compact back with elusiveness and big-play ability. I like Lance Zierlein’s comp for Sampson: Brian Westbrook.”

While Judkins should be in line for workhorse touches, Sampson can easily come in and spell him.

Sampson is strong between the tackles and in the open field and can take a carry to the house, so the Browns’ run game looks bright for the foreseeable future.

