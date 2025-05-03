Details Emerge About Deion Sanders’ Reaction To Browns Drafting Shedeur

The Cleveland Browns wound up being the team to select Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it came much later than expected.

Sanders had already lost steam as a potential first-round pick, but his slide was unprecedented as he didn’t hear his name called on Day 2 either.

Sanders finally heard his name called when the Browns selected him in the fifth round at No. 144 overall, ending his fall down the board.

Cleveland always made sense as a potential landing spot for Sanders as they’re in desperate need of a franchise quarterback and he presented the most upside at the position at that point of the draft.

There were rumors during the predraft process that Sanders and his camp didn’t like the idea of landing with the Browns, but it seems those concerns were overblown.

Deion Sanders seemed to be OK with the result as he reached out to multiple members of the Cleveland organization following Shedeur being drafted via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

“Later, Deion Sanders FaceTimed Berry, with whom he built a good relationship throughout the predraft process, according to a source with knowledge of their conversations. He is also familiar with Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, who was a teammate and good friend of his during their season together with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994,” Oyefusi said.

Getting buy-in from Deion should help alleviate any issues throughout the upcoming season, as he could meddle if he felt like his son wasn’t being treated properly.

For Shedeur, he can immediately compete for the backup role alongside fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Whether or not Shedeur hits the field remains to be seen, but he was still well worth the flier.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Big Concern About Browns' QB Situation