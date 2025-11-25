Denzel Ward Has Set A New Franchise Record

Ahead of the 2018 NFL draft, there was a big debate among fans and analysts about whether the Cleveland Browns should select DE Bradley Chubb with the fourth overall pick after taking their quarterback with the number one overall pick. While Denzel Ward obviously became the choice, some worried the team might regret passing on Chubb. Chubb had a strong rookie season with 12 sacks, but Ward has clearly proven to be the better long-term pick.

Four Pro Bowls later, Ward anchors the Browns’ secondary and has become one of the most dominant defenders in franchise history.

In Sunday’s commanding win over the Raiders, Ward set a new franchise record for most games with multiple pass deflections, reaching 29 and surpassing former first-round pick CB Joe Haden.

“The Warden making his mark in the franchise history books!” the Browns’ X account posted.

Ward’s Evolution Extends Far Beyond His On-Field Talent

Ward’s evolution over the past few seasons has been notable. While his on-field performance has always been consistent, his leadership and voice on the team has grown. Small actions, like attending voluntary workouts, organizing offseason activities for teammates, and speaking up in the locker room, show how Ward has developed into a true leader.

As the Browns continue to add young talent, having players like Ward becomes not just important, but essential.

Many fans have criticized Ward for his injury history and tendency to miss multiple games each season. However, when he is on the field, there is no denying that he is one of the best cornerbacks in all of football. Very few players in the league can shut down top wide receivers and play man-to-man coverage as effectively as he does.

The Browns are lucky to have Ward, and hopefully, he will finish his career in Cleveland.

