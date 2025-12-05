Browns Land Top QB Prospect In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns need to solve their quarterback issues once and for all. Neither of their rookies has looked like the answer, and that’s not likely to change with more playing time.

With that in mind, Dan Brugler of The Athletic has the Browns landing a top QB prospect in his latest mock draft.

To do so, however, they will have to trade up.

“Cleveland Browns (from TEN)*: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana,” Brugler wrote. “In this scenario, the Browns package both of their 2026 first-rounders (and probably a 2027 Day 2 selection) to Tennessee for rights to the No. 1 pick. Mendoza, whom NFL scouts compare to [Jared] Goff or Kirk Cousins, won’t wow with his arm velocity or speed, but his football intelligence (both pre- and post-snap) separates him. He has an outstanding feel for playing on time and layering throws to attack vulnerable spots in the defense, with just enough mobility to avoid sacks at an encouraging rate. The Browns will like Mendoza for a lot of the same reasons they liked [Dillon] Gabriel — except Mendoza has better physical attributes and a higher upside.”

Most scouts and experts agree that Mendoza is the best quarterback in this class, or at least the most NFL-ready. There’s nothing about his game that speaks elite or superstar, but he’s good enough and intelligent enough to win with his arm.

Whether that will be worth two first-round picks and a valuable 2027 selection remains to be seen. Unfortunately, it’s not like the Browns are just one player away.

While they definitely need to get their quarterback of the future, they also need to rebuild their offensive line and add talent at wide receiver. The 2027 quarterback class looks more promising, and Cleveland might be better off trading for a bridge quarterback like Mac Jones.

The Browns hit it out of the park in the 2025 NFL Draft. They need that to happen again in 2026, and sometimes, quantity is better than quality.

That being said, it’s been too long since the Browns have had a franchise quarterback.

So, if they do roll the dice on someone, it might be Mendoza.

