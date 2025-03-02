Analyst Names ‘Dream Scenario’ For Browns In NFL Draft

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do to ensure they don’t have another season in 2025 like they just completed this past year, and that starts with the draft, where they have the No. 2 pick and plenty of options.

Many fans want a new quarterback, as Deshaun Watson is looking like he’ll miss the 2025 season after re-tearing his Achilles, and with his $72.9 million cap hit, he is a sunk cost at this point and quite obviously not this team’s long-term solution at the position.

Nick Paulus of ESPN Cleveland recently shared what he envisions as his “dream scenario” for the Browns in the draft.

It includes drafting Miami’s Cam Ward either at No. 2 or via a trade up to No. 1 and following that up by taking one of the top running back prospects at No. 33 in either Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, or Quinshon Judkins.

My Dream scenario for the Browns first 2 Picks of the Draft.. – Select Cam Ward (either at 2 or trade up to #1) – At #33, Draft either Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins Let’s get the Browns back to scoring some points #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/11hDa96cIK — Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) March 2, 2025

There was plenty of uncertainty regarding who the top pick was going to be, but it’s starting to look like Ward is the QB1 and is the leader in the clubhouse to go first.

The Tennessee Titans, who have the first pick, have been open about their intentions, as new general manager Mike Borgonzi said that a trade is certainly on the table.

Tennessee needs talent everywhere and has also said it is in the market to acquire more picks since the Titans also don’t have a third-round pick this year, so if the Browns believe Ward is their guy, the opportunity is right there for them to go get him unless the Titans fall in love with him.

Running back is an obvious need as well with Nick Chubb hitting free agency, and it would be tough to complain with Ward and a running back as the first two picks given the offense Browns fans just had to endure watching for 17 games.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Are 'Optimistic' About Joel Bitonio's Return