Report: Browns Are ‘Optimistic’ About Joel Bitonio’s Return

The Cleveland Browns have some big decisions to make in the offseason.

They desperately need to revamp their offensive line.

Their struggles at both tackle positions are evident, and as good a player as he might turn out to be, they can’t afford to bank all their hopes on Dawand Jones staying healthy.

More than that, Joel Bitonio’s potential retirement decision is also looming over the organization.

The veteran guard admitted that he has no intention of being a part of a rebuilding team.

Fortunately for the team, it seems like the future Hall of Famer is currently leaning towards running it back.

According to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bitonio is leaning towards playing another year.

“The Browns are optimistic about guard Joel Bitonio’s return for a 12th season, though he hasn’t made a firm determination yet. But the team is loosely planning for him to return and isn’t aggressively combing the guard market at this time,” Fowler said.

Of course, even if that’s the case, the Browns still need to figure out a potential replacement for the future.

He’s coming off a down year, and Father Time may have finally caught up to him.

Even so, it’s always vital to have proven veterans and strong leaders in the locker room.

We saw how Jason Kelce took Cam Jurgens under his wing and mentored him to be his replacement, and Bitonio could do the same for whoever they bring in.

This team failed to give the quarterback any sort of protection, and the running game constantly collapsed against stacked boxes.

Until they solve those issues, making the playoffs might be out of the question.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Has Advice For Browns About QB Situation In 2025