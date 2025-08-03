Browns Nation

Sunday, August 3, 2025
Analyst Names ‘Dream Scenario’ Teammate For Myles Garrett

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has been among the best in the business from the minute he came into the NFL, and he is now tied to the Cleveland Browns through 2030 after signing a massive extension this offseason.

He hasn’t always had the best supporting cast over his Browns tenure, which would make it exciting for the team to add what one analyst names a “dream scenario” teammate for him, who could now be on the market.

During a recent episode of ‘Wake Up’ with Earl Da Pearl and Spencer German, analyst Eric Edholm called in to touch base on the idea of Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons teaming up with Garrett.

“I don’t really think it’s going to happen. Myles is out there campaigning for Micah to get paid. They would love to be on the same team, in a hypothetical, dream scenario.”

Cleveland has the assets to get a deal done since the Browns have a pair of first-round picks in 2026, but given the fact that this team is coming off a 3-14 season and doesn’t have a glaring need at pass rusher, a trade for a player of Parsons’ caliber is certainly a long shot.

It’s still unlikely the Cowboys trade Parsons at all, as these scenarios usually end with the player getting paid, just like Garrett did after he publicly requested a trade from the Browns earlier this offseason.

The situation between the Cowboys and Parsons is messy, and while there’s a slim chance the Browns could pull off a trade, it’s fun to think about how devastating Garrett and Parsons could be lining up on opposite sides of this line.

