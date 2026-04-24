Stat Proves Spencer Fano Is A Special Browns Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns had their choice of any offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite trading down from No. 6 to No. 9, all of the top prospects in the class remained on the board, giving the Browns a significant set of options to fulfill their arguably greatest need.

After being linked to every one of them during the pre-draft process, the Browns selected Utah tackle Spencer Fano. Though he played his last two college seasons at right tackle, new head coach Todd Monken quickly revealed that the plan is to use Fano at left tackle.

That may turn out just fine, as Fano already ranks among the Browns’ best draft picks in recent history, with a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) that ranks fifth among their first-round selections since 2000.

“Spencer Fano has the 5th highest RAS for a Browns 1st-round pick since 2000 and their highest RAS for a tackle, over Joe Thomas in 2007, who had 9.37, and Jedrick Wills who had 8.43. Their highest 1st-round RAS, of course, is Myles Garrett with 9.99,” RAS.football posted on X.

Spencer Fano has the 5th highest #RAS for a Browns 1st round pick since 2000 and their highest RAS for a tackle, over Joe Thomas in 2007 who had 9.37 and Jedrick Wills who had 8.43. Their highest 1st round RAS, of course, is Myles Garrett with 9.99. https://t.co/1hww5FmZbh — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 24, 2026

His score of 9.80 out of 10 is based on multiple factors. They include an OK size grade, which includes his height, weight and bench press; an elite speed grade based on his 40-yard dash, 20-yard split and 10-yard split; an elite explosion grade using his vertical leap and broad jump; and a great agility grade from his shuttle and 3-cone times.

There are some concerns about his arm length translating to the NFL level, which could cause him to move inside to guard. But, in the most simple terms, Fano gave up just one sack in his final two seasons as Utah’s right tackle, after playing his first year at left tackle.

The Browns took Fano instead of Francis Mauigoa of Miami, who went to the New York Giants with the very next pick at No. 10 overall. Cleveland also passed on Kadyn Proctor, who was selected shortly after at No. 12 overall by the Miami Dolphins, and Monroe Freeling, who was the No. 19 pick by the Carolina Panthers.

Fans will likely compare those four linemen to each other, at least in the early stages of their careers, and it will be interesting to see if Cleveland’s choice of Fano turns out to be the right one.

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Browns Get Day One Draft Grade That Fans Should Feel Good About