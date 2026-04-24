Analyst Tells Browns Fans How They Should Feel About KC Concepcion

The Cleveland Browns had their first wide receiver decision in the 2026 NFL Draft taken off the table when Carnell Tate was surprisingly selected at No. 4 overall by the Tennessee Titans. So, instead of standing pat at No. 6, the Browns traded down to find value at offensive tackle instead.

With Spencer Fano secured at No. 9 overall, the Browns could turn their focus to landing a wide receiver at No. 24. Cleveland may have considered trading up as Makai Lemon was falling toward them, but the Philadelphia Eagles beat them to it by landing Lemon at No. 20.

So, with three legitimate options still on the board, the Browns chose KC Concepcion instead of Denzel Boston or Omar Cooper Jr. As with their tackle selection, fans will inevitably compare the prospect Cleveland drafted with the ones it could have had instead.

With that in mind, analyst Lance Zierlein said Browns fans should “feel great” about the pick of Concepcion, who will get open for whoever the quarterback might be.

“You should feel great. Easy separator. Gets open as quick as anyone in this draft so if you want someone to create a quick window for your QB, he’s your guy. He’ll have some drops but he’ll make big plays after catch with his elusiveness too,” Zierlein posted on X.

You should feel great. Easy separator. Gets open as quick as anyone in this draft so if you want someone to create a quick window for your QB, he's your guy. He'll have some drops but he'll make big plays after catch with his elusiveness too. https://t.co/wi4uKX9kP6 — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 24, 2026

Entering the draft, there was a wide range of opinions on Concepcion, and some analysts, such as Mel Kiper Jr., did not believe he was worthy of a first-round selection. Despite outstanding production last season at Texas A&M, when he averaged 15.1 yards per catch on his 61 receptions with nine touchdowns, there were some legitimate concerns about his 19 career dropped passes, which included two years at North Carolina State.

In addition, it was thought the Browns would be better served with a bigger wide receiver, such as Boston, who stands 6-foot-3, compared to Concepcion, who is 5-foot-11. However, Concepcion has been favorably compared to both Detroit Lions All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown and Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler Zay Flowers based on his ability to get open and gain yards after the catch.

If he can live up to those lofty standards, the Browns and their fans will look back on his first-round selection and see it as one of the bigger steals of the 2026 draft.

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Stat Proves Spencer Fano Is A Special Browns Draft Pick