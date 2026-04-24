Analyst Names Browns’ Biggest Needs On Day 2 Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns were able to check off the two most significant boxes on their 2026 NFL Draft to-do list. They were able to land an offensive tackle and a wide receiver, which now frees them up to address other areas of need with their remaining picks over the next two days.

With Spencer Fano at No. 9 and KC Concepcion at No. 24 safely on board, the Browns will be back in action in the second round at No. 39 overall. Thanks to their trade down with the Kansas City Chiefs, they have added the No. 74 pick to their No. 70 selection in the third round.

With that in mind, CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards named the Browns’ draft needs on Day 2, which are led by the secondary and an interior offensive lineman.

“Cleveland Browns: Safety,” Edwards wrote. “Quarterback is the obvious answer, but there are no options to realistically address the position. Safety is next on the list, followed by center. According to TruMedia, the Browns allowed the most pressure (45.5%) of any team last season. They have been active in rebuilding the offensive line, trading for Tytus Howard, signing Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, and drafting Spencer Fano.”

Fortunately, one of the best safeties in this class was somewhat surprisingly not selected in the first round. However, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo may not last until the Browns make their second-round pick, so they may use their increased capital, which now includes three fifth-round selections, in an attempt to trade up for him.

If they are unable to land McNeil-Warren, Bud Clark of TCU is a potential third-round option. A.J. Haulcy of LSU and Kamari Ramsey of USC are other possibilities.

As for center, Connor Lew of Auburn is the highest-rated prospect by Pro Football Focus, coming in at No. 80 overall. Sam Hecht of Kansas State is close behind at No. 84.

Adding a rookie center could allow the Browns to have more flexibility with Jenkins, who was signed as a free agent to play the position but who may be better suited to guard, where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Green Bay Packers. Cleveland has made a concerted effort to find linemen who can play in multiple spots, including Fano, who was a right tackle in college that they plan to move to the left side.

With tight end and quarterback as other possible mid-round targets, the Browns are well-positioned to address all of their needs over the rest of the draft.

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Browns Could Make A Surprising QB Move On Day 2