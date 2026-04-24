Browns Could Make A Surprising QB Move On Day 2

As badly as the Cleveland Browns want or need a franchise quarterback, the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft did not provide them with the opportunity to address that situation. It was thought that No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza would be the only Day 1 pick at the position, though the Los Angeles Rams surprised just about everyone by selecting Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall.

Now, armed with additional third-round and fifth-round picks acquired in their trade down with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns may be more willing to take a risk on a quarterback prospect. Last year, Cleveland used a third-round choice, No. 94 overall, on Dillon Gabriel, and that move could be very closely tied to this potential idea.

One QB prospect could be in play for the Browns in this draft, with analyst Daryl Ruiter identifying Drew Allar of Penn State as a potential replacement for Gabriel on the roster.

“I think there’s a possibility Drew Allar could absolutely be on their radar. I don’t think it would alter the quarterback competition for Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, but I do think that it would push Dillon Gabriel closer to the door,” Ruiter said.

"I think there's a possibility Drew Allar could absolutely be on their radar… I don't think it would alter the QB competition for Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. It would push Dillon Gabriel closer to the door." 📞@RuiterWrongFAN says QB could still be in play for the… pic.twitter.com/ajtDu77cST — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 24, 2026

Gabriel’s status within the organization has been in flux ever since his biggest perceived supporter, Kevin Stefanski, was fired as head coach after last season. It is unlikely replacement Todd Monken would want to revisit a four-man QB competition this preseason, but he also may want a developmental prospect of his own to work with, so the Browns could add Allar to and subtract Gabriel from their depth chart.

Allar is an intriguing prospect. He was thought to be a potential top-five overall selection heading into last season at Penn State, but some poor play preceded a season-ending leg injury, and his stock was decimated. Cleveland could take advantage of this situation by selecting him in the third round at No. 70 or No. 74 overall, or on Day 3 of the draft.

He also has significant local ties. The Ohio native has said he went to every Browns home game as a kid, and he has a connection to Browns quarterback coach Mike Bajakian.

With Watson or Sanders in line to be Cleveland’s starting QB in 2026, Allar could turn out to be the longer-term answer if everything goes right.

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Browns May Have Just Drafted Their First True WR1 In Years