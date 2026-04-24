Browns Get Day One Draft Grade That Fans Should Feel Good About

It was going to be difficult for the Cleveland Browns to repeat the success that they had last year in the 2026 NFL Draft. They had very specific needs, which could have made it hard to find the proper value when making their two first-round selections.

However, the Browns got off to a very good start, helped by a trade down and the fact that the positions they were looking for each had several legitimate options available at both of their draft spots. By taking top-rated offensive tackle prospect Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall, and following that up with wide receiver KC Concepcion at No. 24, Cleveland had one of the best opening nights of any team.

That is why the Browns have earned a top grade from CBS Sports for their draft moves so far, with analyst Carter Bahns calling them “the biggest winner of Day 1.”

“Cleveland Browns — A+,” Bahns wrote. “Two A+ picks makes the Browns the biggest winner of Day 1. Cleveland wanted to come out of the first round with an offensive lineman and a receiver, and it got both of them. Not only that, but it got terrific value. Shoring up the line is a necessity if the Browns are ever to develop a franchise quarterback. [Mike] Renner said they got the cleanest offensive line prospect in the draft in Spencer Fano. That’s one box checked. Surrounding said quarterback with playmakers is also a non-negotiable. Enter KC Concepcion, whose ability to get separation at the line of scrimmage will make him a signal-caller’s best friend. Box No. 2? Also checked.”

Cleveland traded down from No. 6 to No. 9, and in addition to picking up two mid-round picks from the Kansas City Chiefs, it was still able to have the choice of any offensive lineman in the class. They selected Fano over Franics Mauigoa, Kadyn Proctor and Monroe Freeling, with new head coach Todd Monken praising his character, athleticism and toughness.

The Browns plan to move Fano from his right tackle position in college to left tackle in the NFL. If that transition fails, this grade would obviously drop, but based on his physical testing, the outlook would seem to be strong.

As for Concepcion, his total of 19 dropped passes in college is something of a red flag, but his production after the catch should not be overlooked. He is likely to be a high-volume target for whoever the quarterback might be this season, either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders.

Like they did in 2025, the Browns must continue to build a strong class in the later rounds, with safety, interior offensive line and possibly a developmental quarterback the positions expected to be the priorities.

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Analyst Names Browns' Biggest Needs On Day 2 Of Draft