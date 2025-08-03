Bill Belichick Gets Roasted By Browns Reporter

There is a new energy in Cleveland this offseason as the Browns are firing on all cylinders and looking to wipe the slate clean after a 3-14 campaign in 2024, and there is plenty of reason to believe this season will go much better than last year.

Apparently, that fire is being reciprocated by the local media, as one team insider recently delivered a spicy roast to former New England Patriots and current University of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot was recently on stage giving an acceptance speech after the Pro Football Writers Association bestowed upon her the honor of winning the Bill Nunn Memorial Award, and she talked about her long and storied career of covering the Browns since 1991 while taking a nice jab at Belichick.

“I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time. I was 28 at the time and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old.”

The joke, of course, pokes fun at the 73-year-old Belichick’s wide age gap with his current girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who is 24 years old.

Cabot began covering the Browns the same year Belichick was hired as the team’s head coach, and the 7-time Super Bowl champion stayed with the team through 1995, most notably leading the squad to an 11-5 record and a playoff victory in 1994.

Cabot has been a staple in the Browns’ media room for over three decades.

It’s great to see her honored for her tireless commitment to this team, and Browns fans are certainly hoping they can give her something good to cover in 2025.

