Insider Drops Reality Check On Browns’ Division Hopes

Following a devastating 3-14 campaign in 2024, the Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 offseason facing significant roster questions and organizational uncertainty.

The franchise needed answers at quarterback while addressing holes throughout the depth chart.

Training camp approaches with renewed energy surrounding the Browns despite lingering doubts about their competitiveness.

While the roster appears retooled rather than completely reloaded, cautious optimism exists within the organization.

However, not everyone shares that sentiment about Cleveland’s prospects in what many consider the NFL’s most challenging division.

Jason Lloyd from the ‘Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show’ recently delivered a sobering assessment of the Browns’ divisional chances.

“If they couldn’t win the division with the players they’ve had the last couple of years, they’re not winning the division with what they have now. It’s unfortunate, the division that they’re in. It’s sort of like the AL East in baseball. They’re against just some of the best, you’re talking about the Steelers and Ravens, just on average. Highly functioning, well-run teams, and you just gotta go against that every single year.” Lloyd said.

The quarterback competition remains the focal point in Berea, with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders creating unexpected intrigue alongside Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in a crowded position battle.

Cleveland addressed offensive needs by acquiring Diontae Johnson and rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., amongst others, while retaining multiple veterans.

Defensive reinforcements arrived through Maliek Collins and rookie Mason Graham along the defensive line, complemented by linebacker Jerome Baker and safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Despite these additions, the AFC North landscape presents formidable challenges with Baltimore maintaining championship aspirations, Cincinnati welcoming back a healthy Joe Burrow, and Pittsburgh quietly constructing a competitive roster.

Oddsmakers remain skeptical, projecting Cleveland as a bottom-tier finisher.

However, if Sanders or Pickett can provide stability at quarterback while the defense rallies around Myles Garrett, a respectable mid-pack finish becomes achievable.

The foundation exists, but execution will determine whether this retooled Browns roster can exceed expectations.

