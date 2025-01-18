Analyst Names Free Agent QB As Fit For Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns arguably have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL.

They are stuck with Deshaun Watson, who will recover from a torn Achilles in 2025 and potentially beyond.

Watson is owed a large guaranteed amount of money despite the Browns restructuring his deal, so he will be on the roster until it makes more financial sense to cut him.

In the interim, Cleveland knows it must address the position if it hopes to compete in the short term.

Armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns can draft Watson’s successor but will likely need to sign a veteran in free agency to bridge the gap.

Several names could fit the mold, though perhaps none are more interesting than Sam Darnold, via Nick Shook of NFL.com.

“Darnold’s late-season struggles might scare the Browns off, too. If not, Darnold would fit Stefanski’s offensive approach better than Watson ever has, but Watson’s contract might prevent the Browns from offering the money required to land Darnold — and that’s if they’re sold on him in the first place,” Shook said.

Darnold melted down to close the 2024 NFL season with a poor showing against the Detroit Lions, and he didn’t help himself after taking nine sacks against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Darnold had a breakout season under head coach Kevin O’Connell and should be able to cash in, though his struggles could give teams pause.

Still, Cleveland should pursue him because he could be the player they need until they find a long-term quarterback solution.

