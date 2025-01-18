Analyst Sounds Off About ‘Obsession’ Over Blame In Deshaun Watson Situation

The Cleveland Browns haven’t found much success with the Deshaun Watson trade.

We’re about to enter the fourth season of the transaction, and, in hindsight, it was a disaster.

Nevertheless, as much as the fans could and should feel infuriated because of it, they should stop playing the blame game.

At least, that’s how Aaron Goldhammer feels.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned analyst claimed it was a waste of time and energy.

I understand the blame game. I built a career around the blame game. But I think it's time Browns fans stop playing…@ESPNCleveland @TheRealTRizzo pic.twitter.com/iXHWGOZ5bV — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) January 17, 2025

Simply put, he believes that the entire decision-making team was fully on board with this trade, so they should all be blamed and held accountable equally.

He also believes they should’ve all been gone by now because of the trade.

Per Goldhammer, it doesn’t matter if Andrew Berry had more blame than Paul DePodesta, Kevin Stefanski, or Jimmy Haslam.

Truth be told, it does make some sense.

At the end of the day, everybody was on board.

The Browns didn’t mind taking a huge PR hit for trading for a player who was facing two dozen serious accusations.

Watson set the team back on the field with his play and off of it with all they had to give up to get him.

At this point, however, it’s more about what they can do to solve this problem than who is to blame for it.

