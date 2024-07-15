Analyst Names His Favorite 2023 Browns Victory

With the 2024 NFL regular season more than a month away, fans and analysts alike are reliving each franchise’s top moment from the past season.

The hosts of “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” Podcasts are no different as they prepare for the upcoming regular season.

Host and producer Ryan Tyler recently named his favorite Cleveland Browns moment from 2023, calling the victory in late December over the New York Jets one of the best games of the year.

“It really was the cherry on top for that whole regular season,” Tyler said of the 37-20 Browns victory on December 28, 2023.

Was the #Browns whiteout primetime W over the Jets the best game of the year? "It really was the cherry on top for that whole regular season." – @Ryantyler33 pic.twitter.com/nx9tc6Ksbm — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) July 14, 2024

Tyler described the game as an opportunity for the Browns to be seen by a large national audience as the team hosted the primetime contest.

Cleveland clinched their playoff berth with the victory, relying on quarterback Joe Flacco to help the team achieve their second postseason opportunity in four seasons.

The analyst said the victory “brought the city together” and gave the team’s fanbase a sense of hope that the Browns would be able to make a deep playoff run.

Tyler noted that the moment was all the more special as the season outlook after quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the second time – after a 33-31 come-from-behind victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens – and appeared to finish off Cleveland’s postseason chances.

The analyst also noted how New York wide receiver Garrett Wilson had praised the atmosphere surrounding the game this offseason as the third-year professional called the crowd gathered inside Cleveland Browns Stadium one of the most energetic he had seen.

