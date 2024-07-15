ESPN Ranks 2 Browns Offensive Linemen Among NFL’s Best

Last season, injuries took their toll on the Cleveland Browns’ entire team, but few positions were more hit than the team’s offensive line.

Three tackles – Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, and Dawand Jones – were all lost to season-ending injuries throughout the course of the season in 2023.

While those tackles prepare for their 2024 returns, their interior counterparts remained relatively healthy throughout last season.

For their efforts, both Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller were recognized with Pro Bowl trips last season, and the 2024 preseason honors have continued to pour in this year ever since.

Analyst Dov Kleiman shared on Twitter the results of an ESPN survey of coaches, executives, and scouts, revealing that both Bitonio and Teller are expected to be top-20 guards again this season.

The ESPN survey showed that Bitonio was the fifth-ranked guard in the NFL in 2024 as the 32-year-old veteran prepares for his 11th season in the league.

Over the past decade, Bitonio – who Cleveland picked in the second round in 2014 – has earned six Pro Bowl selections after starting all 144 games he has played for the Browns.

Teller earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection last season as the 29-year-old veteran prepares for his seventh year as a pro.

Although Teller did not make the top-10 list, the guard was one of seven players who earned an honorable mention in the ESPN article.

Dallas guard Zack Martin was the top-ranked interior offensive lineman from the survey, followed by Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom, Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson, and Kansas City’s Joe Thuney.

