Analyst Names Matchup To Watch In Browns, Saints Game

The marquee matchups in the Cleveland Browns’ contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday will be plentiful.

Much of the focus will be on Browns starting quarterback Jameis Winston as he’s returning to his former stomping grounds, and analysts have pointed to his performance against his former teammates in the defensive backfield as a potential game-changer.

PFF’s Mason Cameron has a different take on which marquee matchup will be the most pivotal for Cleveland in this Week 11 contest.

In a recent article, Cameron named the matchup of the Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling against Browns cornerback Denzel Ward as a crucial clash in this contest.

Ward will be charged with keeping Valdes-Scantling from producing a second consecutive big day, Cameron explained.

“Derek Carr and Marquez Valdes-Scantling connected from 40-plus and 60-plus yards for touchdowns on just three targets, with the Saints’ newest receiver earning the highest-graded receiving game of his career (91.7),” Cameron wrote, adding, “Valdes-Scantling finished the day with 109 receiving yards, his first game over the century mark since 2022.”

Ward – a three-time Pro Bowl selection – has struggled in his past two outings.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers in his most recent game, Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston burned the cornerback for a 66-yard touchdown catch, leading to Ward’s second straight sub-50.0 coverage grade from PFF.

Cameron noted that the blown coverage in Week 9’s loss to Los Angeles was not all on Ward, especially given the Browns’ penchant for man coverage.

“To be fair to the veteran corner, the Browns ask him to stand up in man coverage often, which he flourishes in – evidenced by his 85.6 coverage grade this season in man looks,” Cameron concluded.

The Browns are looking for the team’s first win over an NFC opponent in 2024 against New Orleans.

