Analyst Names Matchup To Watch In Browns, Steelers Game

When the Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh this Sunday, the Steelers will be seeking revenge against their AFC North foes.

Cleveland earned a surprising 24-19 victory over Pittsburgh in their first matchup just over two weeks ago, and the Browns will be looking for their first season sweep against the Steelers since the 1988 season.

For Cleveland to claim the series sweep, analyst Mason Cameron believes the Browns should stick to their original game plan against Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

On PFF, Cameron noted that Wilson’s ability to find open receivers against closed defensive backfield coverages could be a difference-maker for this contest.

“The reason lies in the fact that Russell Wilson has picked apart Cover 1 this season, generating a 90.2 passing grade against it. Although he didn’t see it often in their last matchup, when he did, he completed all six of his attempts for 74 yards,” Cameron wrote.

Cleveland has played closed coverage defense on more than two-thirds of the snaps in 2024.

Cameron noted that only the Steelers run more closed coverage looks than the Browns.

The analyst added that Cleveland did not give Wilson many looks against closed coverages in the two teams’ first matchup as the Browns utilized the defense less than 15 percent of the time.

Cleveland is coming off a short week as the Browns competed in the Monday Night Football game earlier this week.

The Browns have not won a regular season game in Pittsburgh in more than two decades, a streak that dates back to the 2003 season.

NEXT:

Martin Emerson Sends A Clear Message To George Pickens Ahead Of Game