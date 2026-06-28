Overlooked Browns Addition Could Make Big Impact In 2026

Before the Cleveland Browns shook up the NFL by acquiring Jared Verse in the trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, they had already made a potentially game-changing addition on defense. They signed All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams as a free agent, creating a dynamic duo alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger.

The move was necessary after Devin Bush left the Browns to sign with the Chicago Bears. Bush was coming off arguably the best season of his career and played a big role in Schwesinger’s development during his NFL debut season.

Williams was noticeable during the early minicamps and OTAs, then was overshadowed by Verse’s unexpected arrival. However, the soon-to-be 30-year-old may be just as important to the Browns this season.

The overlooked Browns addition could make a big impact in 2026, as he is being reunited with defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who was Williams’ linebackers coach during his heyday with the New York Jets.

“A lot is being made of Browns LB Carson Schwesinger making the NFL top 100 (rightfully so). But don’t forget about the other guy in the room, Quincy Williams. Was an All-Pro in 2023 and his old LB coach in [New York] Mike Rutenberg is now his DC in Cleveland,” Mac Blank posted.

A lot is being made of #Browns LB Carson Schwesinger making the NFL top 100 (rightfully so) But don’t forget about the other guy in the room Quincy Williams Was an All-Pro in 2023 and his old LB coach in NY Mike Rutenberg is now his DC in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/RHTjZuKqvN — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 26, 2026

After failing to establish himself as a third-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams came into his own under Rutenberg with the Jets. He had four straight seasons of at least 100 combined tackles, highlighted by 139, including 95 solo, during his All-Pro campaign. In five years with New York, he had 554 combined tackles, 12.5 sacks, 58 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, and four fumble recoveries.

Schwesinger threatened the rookie record for tackles with 156 in his first season, which helped him land on the NFL Top 100 list at No. 93. The second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft also had 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and nine QB hits.

He is well within striking distance of the two-year record held by Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers at 320. The 23-year-old needs 165 tackles this season to break it.

With Williams now on hand, there may not be enough tackles to go around for Schwesinger to do so, but it’s an awfully good problem for the Browns to have on their new-look defense.

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