Analyst Believes Colts Have Trade Interest In Browns WR

Ever since the Cleveland Browns traded away Myles Garrett, the move has been perceived as a potential signal that they are willing to part with even more veterans. Moving on from one of the best players in the NFL is being interpreted as the Browns being more interested in the future than the present, so they should be looking to get what they can for anyone who may no longer align with their timeline for serious contention.

Most of that is being focused on the defensive side of the ball, with cornerback Denzel Ward the most prominent player mentioned in these trade rumors. Safety Grant Deplit may also be considered as a pending free agent following this season.

Cleveland’s offensive players are rarely mentioned in this scenario, likely because they no longer have many veterans on that side of the ball. However, one older wide receiver is now being mentioned as a possible trade target.

Analyst Ian Hartitz said he believes the Indianapolis Colts have a trade interest in Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy.

“Colts WR trade wish list: 1. Kayshon Boutte; 2. Rashod Bateman; 3. Jerry Jeudy,” Hartitz posted.

Colts WR trade wish list: 1. Kayshon Boutte

2. Rashod Bateman

3. Jerry Jeudy — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 26, 2026

The Colts could be looking for someone to help fill in for wide receiver Alec Pierce, who had surgery on a lingering left ankle injury in March after signing a four-year, $114 million deal to stay with the team. Hartitz also mentions Boutte of the New England Patriots, who may no longer need him after acquiring A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, and Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens, who may be looking to move on from him after a down year and with a new head coach.

The move could make a lot of sense for the Browns, who saw Jeudy’s production fall almost in half last season after a career-best first year with the team in 2024 following a trade from the Denver Broncos. Parting with him would clear plenty of targets for promising rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, as well as second-year pro Isaiah Bond and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Jeudy does not seem to fit into the Browns’ timeline at this point either, so perhaps they can coax a worthwhile deal from an interested team.

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Overlooked Browns Addition Could Make Big Impact In 2026