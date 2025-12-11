Report: Shedeur Sanders Could Be Causing Shift In Browns’ Plans

The Cleveland Browns have looked better in the past three weeks. Even with two losses, the offense has shown signs of life with Shedeur Sanders at the helm.

The rookie out of Colorado has also said all the right things since he was named the starter. He’s ignited a fire within the organization.

That’s why, now that the team has announced he’ll be the starter for the remainder of the season, Tony Grossi believes he may change the Browns’ plans.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned insider claimed that Sanders has won people over, which is why they committed to him for the remainder of the campaign.

“I think he’s winning them over every day in studying and correcting mistakes. The coach consistently talks about that now, every time his name is brought up. I think he is winning people over,” Grossi said.

"He's winning somebody over," – @TonyGrossi says that Shedeur Sanders is winning people over in Berea. pic.twitter.com/tIcDQah1QF — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 11, 2025

The Browns approached the quarterback situation on a game-by-game basis. Sanders, however, has shown them enough to make them feel comfortable riding with him for the remainder of the season.

Truth be told, that should be an easy decision at this point. Dillon Gabriel didn’t show anything to prove that he was an NFL-caliber player, progressively getting worse with each start.

So, even though the bar was low, Sanders has already done a much better job of leading the offense. More than that, with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, he might play well enough to convince the front office not to take a quarterback.

That would be huge for this team, as they could use those selections to fix the rest of the offense.

He’ll have four games to shift their plans, so the door is wide open; it’s entirely up to him.

