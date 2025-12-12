Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Todd McShay Predicts Browns To Make Major Draft Move

Todd McShay Predicts Browns To Make Major Draft Move

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Todd McShay Predicts Browns To Make Major Draft Move
(Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire)

 

Weeks 15 through 18 are going to be interesting to monitor across the NFL for a few reasons. For teams on the bubble and hoping to make the playoffs, this is the time for one final push to punch their ticket.

For teams on the other end of the spectrum, now is the time to think about the 2026 campaign and what their draft strategy will look like. The Cleveland Browns find themselves in that second group, and through 14 weeks, hold the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.

Fans and analysts are torn about what the team will do with this pick, and many people believe it will come down to how well Shedeur Sanders plays down the stretch. If he plays well, they might feel confident enough with him as their starter in 2026.

If not, they could turn to the draft to find their new QB in a class that is said to have lots of high-end talent.

Draft analyst Todd McShay mentioned on his YouTube show that, regardless of what happens, the Browns should trade up.

“I think the most reasonable trade, given these circumstances, would be Cleveland going from four to one,” McShay said.

If the current standings hold, the New York Giants would hold the No. 1 pick, and with Jaxson Dart panning out better than anyone could have hoped, they’ve seemingly found their quarterback of the future. The Browns have a second first-rounder to work with, so if they feel confident in Fernando Mendoza or another high-end QB, they might pursue McShay’s option.

The Browns’ history of drafting quarterbacks has been largely disappointing, so they’ll want to make sure they’re making the right decision on draft night.

It will be interesting if they’ll even make this decision, as it seemingly all comes down to Sanders’ play over the next several weeks.

NEXT:  Report: Another Major College Showing Interest In Tommy Rees
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a second quarter sack against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Defense Trending Toward A Historic Finish
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Cleveland Browns player Josh Cribbs arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Josh Cribbs Shares A Surprising Admission About His Career
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Names ‘Nightmare Scenario’ For Browns In Final Weeks
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Report: Another Major College Showing Interest In Tommy Rees
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Insider Reveals How Browns Will Evaluate Shedeur Sanders’ Future
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Harold Fannin Jr. #44 and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns talk at the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Rookie Is Excelling With Shedeur Sanders At QB
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation