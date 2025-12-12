Todd McShay Predicts Browns To Make Major Draft Move

Weeks 15 through 18 are going to be interesting to monitor across the NFL for a few reasons. For teams on the bubble and hoping to make the playoffs, this is the time for one final push to punch their ticket.

For teams on the other end of the spectrum, now is the time to think about the 2026 campaign and what their draft strategy will look like. The Cleveland Browns find themselves in that second group, and through 14 weeks, hold the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.

Fans and analysts are torn about what the team will do with this pick, and many people believe it will come down to how well Shedeur Sanders plays down the stretch. If he plays well, they might feel confident enough with him as their starter in 2026.

If not, they could turn to the draft to find their new QB in a class that is said to have lots of high-end talent.

Draft analyst Todd McShay mentioned on his YouTube show that, regardless of what happens, the Browns should trade up.

“I think the most reasonable trade, given these circumstances, would be Cleveland going from four to one,” McShay said.

If the current standings hold, the New York Giants would hold the No. 1 pick, and with Jaxson Dart panning out better than anyone could have hoped, they’ve seemingly found their quarterback of the future. The Browns have a second first-rounder to work with, so if they feel confident in Fernando Mendoza or another high-end QB, they might pursue McShay’s option.

The Browns’ history of drafting quarterbacks has been largely disappointing, so they’ll want to make sure they’re making the right decision on draft night.

It will be interesting if they’ll even make this decision, as it seemingly all comes down to Sanders’ play over the next several weeks.

