Former NFL Executive Reveals A Big Question About Deshaun Watson’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns have a conundrum this offseason after the organization revealed that quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a setback during his recovery.

Cleveland shared what the setback entailed last week, reporting that Watson had re-ruptured his Achilles tendon and underwent a second surgery that will likely force him to miss significant time during the 2025 NFL season.

Beyond his availability, the Browns have a significant financial matter at stake as Watson has a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract that will pay him $92 million over the next two years.

Analysts believe that language in the quarterback’s contract could allow the Browns to recoup some of that salary if the team can prove the second injury occurred outside of the approved rehab processes.

Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt has a bigger question about recovering Watson’s salary, suggesting that Cleveland does not want to be labeled as a bad organization that punishes players for injuries in his appearance on “The Ross Tucker Football Podcast.”

“At issue to me is $92 million. Can they get out of that with some kind of NFI? And the bigger issue is … even if they can, will they? Because you know reputation matters,” Brandt said.

Brandt admitted that the Watson situation has been “disastrous” for both parties, but the former executive suggested Cleveland’s reputation is worth more than the money at stake.

Cleveland purchased insurance on Watson’s contract when he first signed the deal, and the Browns could be able to recoup a portion of their payments as a salary cap credit in future seasons.

