Analyst Names One Big Free Agent Browns Should Pursue

There are many players about to enter NFL free agency, and some are drawing more attention than others. The Cleveland Browns may not make a huge splash in free agency, but they also might try to do something drastic and instantly rewarding.

Speaking on his show on 92.3 The Fan, Andy Baskin played with the idea of the Browns pursuing Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. Because of Todd Monken’s history with the Ravens, Baskin feels the Browns might have a chance. However, it would cost them.

“With Monken here, you’d love to see them go after Tyler Linderbaum. If Andrew Berry wants to get a huge win, going and getting Linderbaum would be a huge win,” Baskin said.

"With Monken here, you'd love to see them go after Tyler Linderbaum. His offensive line coach is here. If Andrew Berry wants to get a huge win, going and getting Linderbaum would be a huge win." 🚨@CLETalkingHeads on one free agent the Browns should pursue pic.twitter.com/qG73Vq36ms — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 13, 2026

As with anybody in free agency, the Browns need to consider just how much it would cost to acquire him. For a team already strapped for cash, the idea of a big contract is daunting and perhaps insurmountable. There is a good chance that Linderbaum ends up being the highest-paid offensive lineman in free agency, so a contract with him would be steep.

But the upside to Linderbaum is hard to deny. He would help the team’s offense improve, and he would add youth. At 25 years old and 305 pounds, Linderbaum would make his presence known right away, and perhaps for many seasons.

The Browns are dealing with an aging offensive line. Plus, several players are entering free agency themselves, so big changes could be on the horizon.

The Ravens would like to keep Linderbaum, but they also may not have the money to pay him.

Linderbaum has been a Pro-Bowler for the last three seasons, so the Browns will not be the only team hoping to sign him. They might have a slight advantage because of Monken’s past and relationship with him, but Linderbaum isn’t guaranteed by any means.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Raises Big Question About Deshaun Watson